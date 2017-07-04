What's in local bands' ears?

A recurring feature in which we ask local musicians, promoters and others about the music they’ve been digging lately. This time, we focus on the bands in their own backyard that local bands are digging lately.

Brian Strauss, Of Ennui: Loud As I Can by Spooky Cigarette. “It’s an intense menagerie of influences from all the weirdest corners of music. Waves of synthesizers wash over the listener, over drums punctuating the bliss at a breakneck pace, accompanied by frenetic, percussive guitar playing. Frank [Mindingall]’s voice is one of the most unique I’ve ever heard, and the off-kilter strangeness of his voice perfectly encapsulates the feelings of otherness one feels while listening to them.”

Carrie Gillespie Feller, Hexa: Vakoum. “Vakoum makes electronic pop music that is ethereal, experimental, complex and engaging. I think they have the best live show in San Diego at the moment. It seems strange that they landed here instead of Los Angeles or San Francisco, but we are very lucky to have them.”

Martin Arguelles, Cryptic Languages: Xhendrix I by xhendrix. “This band dubs themselves ‘Psychedelic Powerviolence.’ Listening to it, the term makes sense, but more importantly how they composed themselves on their debut just sounds completely effortless. Every element of the band’s dynamic range comes right when it needs to be. Live, this band is just out of this world. I saw them at Zine Fronteras last summer, and they did more with a 15 minute set than I see most other bands doing.”

Craig Schreiber, The Verigolds: S/T EP by Small Culture. “This sunny San Diego summer of ‘17 is in full swing, or rather full indie/pop bliss, thanks to the Small Culture EP. If you want to add a little island spice to your backyard BBQ, fire up ‘Too Late’ or if you find yourself cruising the glassy waves of the bay, I recommend ‘Apartime’ or Small Culture’s fresh remix of ‘Tide Pools’ (by Splavender).”

Daniel Schraer, The Redwoods/Nervous Wreckords: No Wrong, No Rights by Mr. Tube and the Flying Objects. “One of the best records I’ve ever heard out of San Diego. It simultaneously feels alien and experimental while still somehow reminding me of the beach, warm weather and palm trees. The horns, the basslines, the weird synths all keep me coming back to this album, especially during the summer.”