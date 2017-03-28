What's new on Bandcamp?

× Expand Ginger Cowgirl

If you search for albums tagged “San Diego” on Bandcamp, you’ll find some interesting stuff. In this semi-regular report, we sift through recent postings and relay the findings.

Down in New Orleans, Dr. Funkberg: Dr. Funkberg is funky. Five of the tracks on this album have “funk” in the title, so you know it’s true. But it’d also be true if he didn’t advertise. All of the 11 tracks on this collection are New Orleans-style R&B jams that bring some deep grooves in the vein of The Meters, Lee Dorsey or the Neville Brothers. It all ends with an instrumental cover of Dr. John’s “I Walk on Guilded Splinters,” which is, naturally, pretty funky. drfunkberg.bandcamp.com

Mescaline, The Dirty Sun: It takes only a few seconds for this three-track EP to explode into an intense mess of distortion and synthesizers. The Dirty Sun plays a particularly fucked-up style of synth-punk that comes across a bit like the Knight Rider theme song as covered by an ‘80s industrial group. I’m feeling it. thedirtysun.bandcamp.com

Ginger Cowgirl, Ginger Cowgirl: The cover art depicting a woman playing an organ and drinking a glass of wine did not adequately prepare me for the ’60s and ‘70s-style honky-tonk and country sounds on this two-track single. Ginger Cowgirl does classic Western sounds with lots of gorgeous vocal melodies and pedal steel. San Diego has certainly produced decent Americana in the past, but this turned out to be a pleasant surprise. gingercowgirl.bandcamp.com

Inner Journey, A Z U R E S A N D S: This chilled-out collection of synth-driven meditation music basically confirms something I’ve suspected all along: Vaporwave is just new age music for millennials. A Z U R E S A N D S describes this release as a “must have for spiritual seekers of every stripe,” which is perhaps hyperbole, but whether you’re a 4Chan-trolling edgelord or a yogi-in-training, this will likely have some appeal. azuresands.bandcamp.com

Demo-itis, Pussy Eaters: I mean, I had to review a record by a band called Pussy Eaters, right? It’s actually pretty decent punk through a noisy filter, recalling the likes of Parquet Courts or The Intelligence. Their songs are catchy and just fucked-up enough to seem a little off. pussyeaters101.bandcamp.com