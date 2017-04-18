What stoney music are local bands listening to?

× Expand Ween

A recurring feature in which we ask local musicians, promoters and others about the music they’ve been digging lately. This time, we focus on the trippiest, stoniest, most psychedelic records they’ve been spinning of late.

Matt Nelson, The Oxen: Peach by Culture Abuse. “While not what you might consider a band with a typically ‘drugged out’ sound... last year, I fell in love with, and continue to adore Peach. While you aren’t going to hear reverb-drenched guitars or lush vocal harmonies, you will hear a beautifully abrasive intersection of punk rock, rock ‘n’ roll, and life on the road over indulgence.”

David Martin, Weight of the Sun: The White Pepper by Ween. “This was the most spacey album they ever released. All sorts of jammy parts. Almost Beatlesque at times. The song ‘Stay Forever’ I have always said would be the song I’d walk down the aisle to. Just saw them three nights in a row in Las Vegas, they played almost three hours each night, and they didn’t repeat a single song the whole weekend. I’ll never get sick of this record.”

Tim Fears, No Sympathy: Various songs by Dead Heavens. “I’m not a stoner, but I appreciate what Dead Heavens are doing and doing well, which I’ve described as a stoned Black Sabbath, which equates to a slower groove with dueling wah guitar solos and spacey bass effects, solid drum work and Walter Schreifels’ smooth yet intense vocals. Of all the stoner rock I’ve heard over the years, next to Queens of the Stone Age, this is the tits.”

Kristoffer Reynolds, Beira: For This We Fought the Battle of Ages by SubRosa. “Subrosa is a killer heavy band from Salt Lake City that features two violinists that create a very trippy layered sound that definitely needs to be experienced. My band played with them at Soda Bar back in November and since then they have been in heavy rotation on my iPod.”

Keryn Eliyse, SDHipHopEvents: Various songs by SCVTTERBRVIN: “SCVTTERBRVIN, founder of Red Lotus Klan and the youngest original member of the Masters of the Universe, a pioneering hip-hop crew from San Diego, is known for his psychedelic lyrics, imagery and experiences. On April 20, his short album Blunt Raps, is being re-released as a limited-edition 7-inch.”