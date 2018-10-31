Why San Diego musicians should care about the election

Rep. Scott Peters

The upcoming election could have large implications for artists and musicians. This is especially true on a local level, as state and city legislators have the power to directly affect the lives and livelihoods of San Diego musicians.

Take, for example, the races for San Diego City Council. As it stands right now, the council is made up of five Democrats and four Republicans. Four of those seats are on the November ballot. While two of those seats will remain in Democratic hands, if they were to beat Republican incumbents in Districts 2 or 6, the Dems would have a 6-3 “supermajority” in the council.

Why is this important? Simple. Every year, the council has to work with the Republican mayor on the city budget. In the past, the mayor has tried to cut funds from the Commission for Arts and Culture, which awards grants to hundreds of organizations. Compromises were eventually reached over past budgets, but music/arts funding remains a contentious issue. Much of the Commission’s funds not only go toward classical music organizations, but also to things like street fairs, festivals and live music-friendly galleries and museums. Musicians depend on these types of events not only for a nice payday, but also for exposure to new audiences. A 6-3 supermajority would give the council the ability to veto the mayor on things like this.

While the state legislature is safely Democratic, a recent bill to extend bar and club hours to 4 a.m. failed once it reached Gov. Brown’s desk. The bill would largely be optional, giving cities the choice on whether to let clubs stay open until 4 a.m., but a later last call could mean more financial opportunities for DJs and musicians. Not to mention the fact that many musicians work in the service industry. It will be interesting to see if the legislature attempts to revisit the issue or whether Gov. Newsom (or Cox) would be more open to the idea.

The issue of net neutrality is also an issue that could directly affect musicians. If the Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission had its way, access to the internet would largely be dependent on the users’ provider. Here’s a hypothetical: if a music lover wanted to use a streaming service, access to sites such as Spotify could be slowed if the provider had a deal with another streaming service, thus affecting a lot of musicians’ exposure or even their bottom line. And while California passed a progressive net neutrality bill back in September, the FCC is fighting back hard. If the Dems take the U.S. House, they might try to pass a bill protecting net neutrality. However, Reps. like Scott Peters have taken a lot of campaign money from companies like Cox Communications so, as is the case with all these races, it’s worth monitoring.