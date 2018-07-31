Wild Wild Wets return with a heavier new album

Just when Wild Wild Wets seemed like they were in hibernation, turns out they’re always up to something. Three years have passed since the release of their debut album 14th Floor, though a significant chunk of the intervening time has been dedicated to the band members’ various other projects—most recently, vocalist Mike Turi’s new band COMMANDc, which grew out of a covers project called Nico & The Bunnymen. Add to that a lineup change (after a bit of a hiatus, drummer Marco Piro is back in the band), and it’s no surprise that the band’s return on PRISOM is a little bit different than where they left listeners in 2015.

Still, not everything about the band has changed on PRISOM. In fact, it still sounds like the same band for the most part, and the fuzzy, heavily effects-treated guitar sound from Taejon Romanik is still a central part of the band, as is Turi’s reverb-drenched vocals. But on the album’s leadoff track, “Neon Avenues,” the Wets sound bigger and heavier than they ever have on record. Its low-end is beefy, and Piro’s tom-heavy beats provide a thunderous rhythm. They’ve clearly been working on building up their presence in the studio, and it shows.

There’s also a lot more groove to this album. It’s a bit more soulful, a bit sexier, and considerably darker than their last record. “Now Wow” is all sultriness and sleaze, while “Over/Under” finds them dosing their psychedelic rock with a lot more goth-rock darkness. And it shouldn’t be too surprising to discover that the Echo and the Bunnymen influences, more obviously showcased on their side projects, also happens to show up in “May Games.” It takes a lot these days to make a psychedelic rock album standout, especially since Southern California exports this kind of sound in bulk. But with PRISOM, Wild Wild Wets hold their own by playing louder, harder and darker.