Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival coming to downtown

× Expand Photo by Camilla Saufley Earthless

After the demise of the Street Scene music festival in 2009, after a 25-year run, the San Diego area was without a destination music festival similar to those found in other major cities. Slowly but surely, investors began to see the potential in staging multi-day festivals in San Diego. Genre-specific events like CRSSD Fest, which began in 2015, did well enough that organizers expanded it to twice a year. Later that same year, the inaugural KAABOO festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds further solidified the idea that locals, as well as tourists, will come out for a San Diego festival. Of course, this is in addition to all the street-fair style music fests that San Diego hosts, such as Adams Avenue Unplugged, CityFest and North Park Festival of the Arts.

Now, San Diego is set to host another large-tier fest. The lineup for the inaugural Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival was announced last week and includes dozens of big-name acts. The three-day, seven stage festival—happening the weekend of Nov. 22 and spread out over various venues, parks and piers along the Port of San Diego—will feature acts such as Slightly Stoopid, Ben Harper, MGMT and Miguel, as well as local acts like Earthless, Schizophonics and The Routine. The fest also has some notable local investors and partners including former Padres star Trevor Hoffman, pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk and surfer/singer-songwriter Rob Machado, who will also be playing at the festival.

“I played Street Scene back in the day and I thought it was so cool to have a festival in downtown S.D.,” said Machado in a statement. “And now it’s back! Such an amazing group of people have come together to make this happen and it’s going to be epic.”

Tickets for the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival start at $209 ($199 for military) for a three-day pass, and go as high as $1,200 for VIP passes that include preferred viewing areas, private lounges and after-party passes.