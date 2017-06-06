Zsa Zsa Gabor announces final show

× Expand Photo by Mandy Galarza Sam Lopez of Zsa Zsa Gabor

Sam Lopez, founder and curator of Stay Strange, is retiring his shape-shifting noise project, Zsa Zsa Gabor. Before it comes to an end, however, he’s releasing one final cassette and giving one last performance. The final Zsa Zsa Gabor show will take place on Saturday, July 29, at Helmuth Projects. That will also be the day that Lopez releases Left Skull Bank, the final release under the Zsa Zsa Gabor name.

“I decided this band or project had run its course,” he says in a phone interview. “It’s time to move on.”

Left Skull Bank started off as a single composition, but as it evolved Lopez broke it up into four different parts, each of which features a different vocalist: Esteban Flores, Michael Zimmerman, Xavier Ramirez and Ariel Iribe. In between those tracks will be other instrumentals that Lopez says might hint at where he plans to go with future musical projects.

“I’ve only recorded three releases,” he says. “It just kind of goes back to the idea of not wanting to spread myself too thin. Other artists tend to have a lot of releases, so I was starting to wonder, well, maybe I just haven’t had anything important to say. So, with this particular release, I wanted to figure out what I could do that was special.”

In its existence, Zsa Zsa Gabor took on many different styles. Lopez says that the project “was everything, and it was nothing,” meaning that it had no fixed concept. In addition to noise, Lopez incorporated a variety of other styles, including sludge metal, free jazz, no wave and even mariachi. Yet now he’s ready for a new challenge with a different vision, whatever shape that takes.

“I feel like maybe that era is over,” he says. “Now you hear that kind of stuff in a Honda commercial. Whatever I do next, it’ll be weird. That’s the bottom line. It’ll be dark, and it’ll be very physical.”