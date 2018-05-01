Spotlight: Afghan Whigs/Built To Spill

× Expand Photo by Chris Cuffaro The Afghan Whigs

At first glance, pairing The Afghan Whigs with Built To Spill seems strange. Yes, both bands were stalwarts of ‘90s college/alternative radio, but Built To Spill’s brand of indie rock is bright and earnest, whereas Afghan Whigs dwell in darkness and sleaze. Putting them together as headliners is a little like mixing orange juice with Jäger.

However, despite their musical differences, both acts are lovers at heart. In fact, Built To Spill’s classic album There’s Nothing Wrong With Love could be the title of the thesis on both bands.

And that’s why Afghan Whigs have been one of my favorite bands since I started listening to music. I’m a sucker for frontman Greg Dulli’s signature sad ‘n’ sexy songs (“sad ‘n’ sexy” is my brand) and have followed him through every musical incarnation, including The Twilight Singers and Gutter Twins—the project he did with Mark Lanegan. But I’ve been happy as a sad ‘n’ sexy hog in mud since Afghan Whigs got back together six years ago, and their output has been as strong as anything they’ve ever done. 2017’s In Spades quickly made it to my second favorite Whigs album right after Black Love (sorry, Gentlemen purists).

Built to Spill could’ve stopped making music after the aforementioned stone-cold classic, There’s Nothing Wrong With Love, but luckily they didn’t. Keep It Like a Secret is another touchstone of earnest, indie rock.

So go ahead and indulge in the light and dark sides of love. Drink that orange juice and Jäger.

Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill play Wednesday, May 9 at Observatory North Park.