Spotlight: Gang of Four

× Expand Photo by Leo Cacket Gang of Four

Way back in 2005, I wrote a CityBeat cover story on Gang of Four, a Leeds-based post-punk band that had recently reunited after 20 years apart. Whereas most band reunions can come across like a vapid money grab, the members of Gang of Four still had this pissy, fuck-all attitude toward capitalism and politics, not at all different from the sentiments expressed on their 1979 masterpiece, Entertainment!. After all, they played their first reunion show not in some arena or a giant festival, but in a small London pub.

Nearly 15 years later, that attitude is still on display, albeit not with the original members. In fact, when I went to see them in 2015, I was shocked to learn that the only remaining original member was guitarist Andy Gill. And while he’s often cited as having always been the driving creative force in the band, it was still strange to see him onstage with a bunch of young kids including current Gang singer John “Gaoler” Sterry.

That’s not to imply that Gang of Four can’t still rock out. Songs like “Damaged Goods” and “At Home He’s a Tourist” still pack a punch in a live setting and Sterry does sound a lot like original singer Jon King. Still, audiences should know what they’re getting when they go to a Gang of Four show, which is, essentially, a Gang of One and some other dudes.

Gang of Four play Tuesday, Feb. 5 at The Casbah.