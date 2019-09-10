Spotlight: KAABOO 2019

× Expand Duran Duran

A friend recently told me that he no longer feels any desire to go to Coachella.

“I just feel like I aged out of it,” he said.

I then asked if he’s now in the KAABOO age bracket. “Oh no, not that old.”

Sardonic-yet-incredibly-accurate observations aside, the fifth annual KAABOO music festival is going down this weekend, and there’s no comment snarky enough to stop it.

To be fair, the lineups have gotten increasingly better over the past few years, but it still raises the question: Who is this festival for? With headliners Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons, it seems geared for people who have lost interest in discovering new music over the past 10 years. No shame intended—it’ll happen to all of us. The festival also boasts Fyre-levels of luxury, but they actually deliver on their promises, and there’s definitely something appealing about not having to choke on dust while attending a music festival.

So if you’re going, here are the acts that you shouldn’t miss:

Duran Duran: Hell yes! “Hungry Like the Wolf” still rules, and when they headlined Coachella a few years ago, they outclassed many of the other bands there.

The Cult: “She Sells Sanctuary” is one of the best songs of the ‘90s. Don’t @ me.

REO Speedwagon: Imagine hearing the first piano notes to “Keep on Loving You”—one of the best ballads of all time—in a festival crowd. Shiver-inducing!

The Bangles: The all-women group were pioneers of ‘80s new wave, and they’re essential viewing amid the bro-heavy lineup.

Sublime with Rome: Ha ha, just kidding.

KAABOO Del Mar 2019 goes down Friday, Sept. 13, to Sunday, Sept. 15 at Del Mar Race Track.