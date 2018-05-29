The Spotlight: Alex Lahey

It took me a long time to admit that I was a pop-punk fan. Nobody wants to cop to liking pop-(insert name of otherwise enjoyable music genre here), but enjoying a more fun version of a genre founded on counter-culture, anti-authority and ugliness almost seems like the antithesis of punk. I used to wonder what self-respecting punk could blast Enema of the State and still think they’re rebelling against anything.

But then I grew up and learned a couple things about nuance. I discovered bands that could produce poppier melodies while delivering subversive messages—which felt more effective than a gruff goon yelling in my ear. Bands such as The Menzingers, The Thermals and Aye Nako—all decidedly pop-punk—could sound like Blink or Green Day, but not dumbed-down.

Australian Alex Lahey continues the trend of smart pop-punk. Last year’s I Love You Like A Brother turned out to be one of my favorite albums of 2017 not only because it was catchy as hell, but it also displayed an emotional honesty that young artists rarely show. Songs like “I Haven’t Been Taking Care of Myself” are so dancy that if you’re not paying attention, you’ll miss the rawness with which Lahey tackles co-dependence and depression. Even a song like “Every Day’s the Weekend” and its cheerleader beat is laced with the sadness of yearning to be a part of someone else’s life.

For Lahey, the personal is political, and it’s more punk than most bands coming out these days.

Alex Lahey plays Soda Bar on Saturday, June 2.