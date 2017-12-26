The Spotlight: Alkaline Trio

× Expand Alkaline Trio

Last week, our music editor Jeff Terich recommended Alkaline Trio as a show to see this New Year's Eve. And while it was a kind write-up, I’m afraid Jeff is just not pop-punk enough to truly realize how squee-inducing this show is.

At many times throughout my life, I’ve considered Alkaline Trio to be my favorite band. That fervor has varied over the years, but it’s never gone away. I discovered Alkaline Trio as a freshman in high school, when I blindly attended one of their shows at Kilby Court, a small, all-ages venue in Salt Lake City. They definitely satisfied my hunger for pop-punk, but there was an underlying sadness and darkness to their music. Their songs hit hard during that bittersweet age when everything is simultaneously joyful and heartbreaking. I was hooked.

Their CDs were the first Internet purchases I ever made, and the music became the soundtrack to many break-ups with the same high school girlfriend. I got to the point where I was able to recognize subtle songwriting styles of the two singers: Matt Skiba’s caustic cleverness versus Dan Andriano’s sad-sack lovesickness (Skiba in the streets, Andriano in the sheets, I say). Discovering their music also opened me up to all the other great pop-punk bands of Chicago (Lawrence Arms, Honor System, Smoking Popes), whose blue-collar approaches and aesthetics made the bands on Fat Wreck and Epitaph look kind of silly.

Alkaline Trio haven’t put out an album in four years, so here’s hoping that this show is an indicator of new material. AK3 4eva.

Alkaline Trio play Sunday, Dec. 31 at Observatory North Park.