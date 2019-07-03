The Spotlight: Big Boi

× Expand Photo by Demetrious Big Boi

Back in 2003, if you had asked me—or any music critic for that matter—which of the two main singles from Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below would hold up over time, I almost certainly would have said “Hey Ya.” That song, which appeared on Andre 3000’s portion of the double album, was huge that summer. Hell, it was huge the whole year. Big Boi’s single, “The Way You Move,” was a bass-heavy banger, but “Hey Ya”—well, it just sounded timeless.

Looking back, I think I was wrong. When was the last time anyone heard “Hey Ya” blasting out of a car? Listening to it now, it sounds dated and almost childish; a novelty song of the time. “The Way You Move,” however, has stood the test of time. It sounds like it could have been made today, but still holds a nostalgic factor for anyone who was alive at the time it was first released.

I could go on for days about my love of Outkast. But while most of us spent the majority of the ’90s and early ’00s thinking it was Andre that was the real star of the group, I’ve come around to thinking it was Big Boi who was the real artist all along. My proof? I heard “Hey Ya” playing in a Target the other day. A fucking Target. Later in the week, I heard “The Way You Move” booming out of a packed club night at the Whistle Stop with younger millennials singing and dancing along.

That’s timeless.