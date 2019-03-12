The Spotlight: Blaqk Audio

× Expand Blaqk Audio

AFI frontman Davey Havok has always felt like something of a trend-chaser—an artist who never seems to be satisfied in the genre he’s in. This is obvious if we trace the evolution of AFI’s trajectory from jokey hardcore roots, to their full fledged Misfits phase, to their gothic anime phase, to their dark post-punk industrial phase and finally to, well, whatever they’re doing now. The man knows how to write a good song, but with the exception of dark theatrics, there’s never been a solidified AFI sound.

Because of this genre bandwagoning, Havok’s electronic-heavy Blaqk Audio feels more like an extension of AFI’s eccentricities rather than a side-project (it also doesn’t hurt that AFI’s guitarist Jade Puget is the other permanent member). Given the flashes of techno hidden in AFI’s music since 2000’s Art of Drowning, Blaqk Audio feels like Havok indulging in his most unadulterated interests.That’s not to imply that it’s bad, because it’s not. One of their new tracks “OK, Alex”—an ‘80s pastiche complete with the decade’s signature vapidity—is annoyingly hooky and you hate yourself for dancing to it. “Unstained,” on the other hand, is as reserved and icy as any Depeche Mode song. Given how self-serious AFI has become in the last couple years, Blaqk Audio is actually quite fun in comparison, even if it’s stupid-fun.

Blaqk Audio plays Thursday, March 14 at Observatory North Park.