The Spotlight: Brendan Kelly

Forget GG Allin—Brendan Kelly might just be the punkest punk who ever punked.

No, Kelly is unlikely to shit on stage, espouse the benefits of anarchy, or do any of the other eye-rolling things that people consider “punk.” Rather, his storied musical career is laced with subversion and acerbic humor—perhaps the two most powerful qualities that constitute genuine radicalism.

After fronting Chicago’s seminal cult ska band Slapstick in the ’90s, Kelly moved on to sing and play bass in his best-known project, The Lawrence Arms. Although it would be easy to dismiss their music as pop-punk, the songs are chock-full of literary references and adult emotions (nearly every song on 2014’s Metropole album could serve as a wake-up call anthem for aging punks living in denial).

Apart from sneaking grown-up content into his music, he’s earned a reputation for calling bullshit on the often accepted behavior within the punk scene. Hell, he wrote a song about the exploitative practices and bro mentality at Warped Tour nearly 10 years before the revered punk fest started getting heat for harboring bands known for sexual harassment and assault.

Kelly is also the author behind the viral Twitter account Nihilist Arby’s, which is a perfect distillation of his pathos and humor. It just may be punkest thing on the internet.

Brendan Kelly plays Saturday, Jan. 19 at Tower Bar.