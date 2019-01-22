The Spotlight: Buck-O-Nine

× Expand Photo by Wiki Commons / Shareef Ellis Buck-O-Nine

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that third-wave ska (or ska-punk) was huge in Utah from the mid-’90s through the early 2000s. I mean, sure, ska was huge everywhere during that time given the popularity of bands like Mighty Mighty Bosstones, No Doubt and Reel Big Fish. But the genre was extra huge for those of us who grew up in the Mormon capital of the world. Unlike punk, ska had a reputation for being wholesome, fun and, well, nice (swing music also far outlived its expiration date in Utah for this reason), and driving to Provo to see a Mormon ska band was not a rare thing to do on the weekends.

Listening to Buck-O-Nine now, it’s easy to see why they were so well-regarded among the righteous. There’s something undeniably sweet about a band who hit it big with a tribute to San Diego. Despite the fact that most of the things they sing about in their songs make me cringe now that I am a San Diegan (at least the part about “reggae music coming from the neighbor across from me”), hearing the song in a cold, landlocked state made this young rude boy dream of living in California.

And now I do. I’m a lot older and more bitter now, but when Buck-O-Nine comes on the radio, I still turn it up, and remember when the world seemed a little nicer.

Buck-O-Nine plays Saturday, Jan. 26 at The Casbah.