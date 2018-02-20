The Spotlight: Burger A-Go-Go

× Expand Burger A-Go-Go

Back in 2012, I hitched a ride with former CityBeat music editor Peter Holslin and Volar Records founder Craig Oliver on a road trip to SXSW. It was more or less a compulsive decision on my part: None of us had official badges, and I barely knew these two dudes with whom I ended up spending 20 hours with in a car.

Once there, I attended about 10 Burger Records-sponsored shows. The Fullerton record label was everywhere that year, showcasing bands that shared the signature Burger sound: sun-drenched, acid-washed garage-rock. And it was all great. It was a sound that accurately captured the feeling of being buzzed on cheap beer, slippery from the humidity and rocking the fuck out. It all culminated when Bill Murray took the stage before Burger’s last showcase and announced, “we’re all in burger heaven!” and proceeded to throw foil-wrapped hamburgers into the audience.

Ever since then, I’ve had a very soft spot for the record label, which makes their Burger A-Go-Go tour so appealing. I’ve been a fan of headliners The Coathangers ever since I saw them nearly upstage Refused when they opened for the seminal hardcore band a couple years ago. If their name is any indication, The Coathangers play the kind of DGAF rock meant to make dudes uncomfortable, which is the real shape of punk to come. Death Valley Girls, The Flytrap and FEELS also play.

Burger A-Go-Go goes down Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Belly Up Tavern