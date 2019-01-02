The Spotlight: Calpurnia

× Expand Photo by Pooneh Ghana Calpurnia

Dogstar with Keanu Reeves (why does this exist?). She & Him with Zooey Deschanel (cheesy drivel). The Pizza Underground with Macaulay Culkin (dumbest thing since pineapple on a slice). 30 Seconds to Mars with Jared Leto (please, no, make it stop!).

When it comes to actors starting their own bands, the list is long and, well, not very good. There are a few exceptions such as Juliette and the Licks (fronted by Juliette Lewis) and the unfortunately named (but otherwise decent) Dead Man’s Bones with Ryan Gosling. But mostly, when an actor tries to spread their musical wings, it sounds like an early midlife crisis.

Luckily, Finn Wolfhard—known for playing Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, as well as one of the kids in Stephen King’s It—is nowhere near the appropriate age for such a breakdown. He’s only 16, which means he’s not so pigeonholed into one particular creative outlet.

This fact shines through on Scout, the debut EP from Wolfhard’s band, Calpurnia. The Vancouver-based quartet of youngsters claim The Beatles as their biggest influence, but they play some solid indie rock in the vein of labelmate Mac DeMarco and Loaded-era Velvet Underground. Tracks like the jangly, multi-faceted “Blame” and the Vampire Weekend stylings of “Wasting Time” are catchy enough to warrant attention from indie rock fans even if their singer is already famous.

Calpurnia play Jan. 5 at House of Blues.