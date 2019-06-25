The Spotlight: Charly Bliss

× Expand Photo by Ebru Yildiz Charly Bliss

By all accounts, Charly Bliss should not be a good or cool band. If I were to explain the elements I hear in their music, I don’t think it’d send anyone running to listen: Saturday morning cartoons, Renée Zellweger singing at the end of Empire Records, and maybe even the Josie and the Pussycats film. Not exactly inspirational fodder for a cool band and it actually makes them sound kinda nerdy.

Yet, Charly Bliss are a great band, and their album Young Enough—a follow up to 2017’s Guppy—is one of my favorites this year. This time around, they’ve toned down the overt grunge influences on Guppy, trading them in for clean production, faster tempos and the occasional synthesizer. It’s a record of perfect pop gems where every song feels like it should be blasted in a van full of mischievous teens who’ve “borrowed” their mom’s wheels for the night.

Perhaps it’s the nerdy fun that makes Charly Bliss so subversive and delightful. I mean, Weezer’s first album (another example of a perfect pop record) had songs about sweaters and playing Dungeons & Dragons, but coming off the dour tail-end of ’90s grunge, it felt like a breath of fresh air. Charly Bliss has the same effect.

It also doesn’t hurt that they’re also unapologetically sweet. On Young Enough’s first single, “Hard To Believe,” Eva Grace Hendricks sings, “I would rather eat than starve / I would rather kiss you hard,” and it feels as profound and eye-roll-y as something you’d say to a first love.

Charly Bliss plays Saturday, June 29 at The Casbah.