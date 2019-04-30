The Spotlight: Chromatics

× Expand Chromatics

It’s possible that the first time I listened to any Johnny Jewel project was when I saw the movie Drive (2011), but it feels like I have always listened to Chromatics. (Both Chromatics and Desire are on Jewel’s Italians Do It Better label, and he performs in each band.) Jewel’s projects were all over that soundtrack, and the movie’s fame owes a great deal to its iconic use of music that’s basically a two-hour swoonfest of atmospheric beats and dreamy, obsessive vocals.

Long before Drive came out, I was a relatively uncool teenager. I mostly listened to oldies (shout out KBEST95 radio), and part of that lure was the earnest simplicity. Easy, singable tunes and relatable stories. What little experimentation there was in style or content didn’t really end up on San Diego oldies radio in the ’90s. Nothing tried to be more important than the heart of the song.

With a nostalgia that lands somewhere between ’80s synth and ’60s pop songs, Chromatics’ lyrics are somewhere be-tween vaguely vapid and suffocatingly, complicatedly depressing. And I mean that as a major compliment. My love for oldies and my love for modern synthpop come together in Chromatics’ Ruth Radelet’s haunting, oldies-sweet vocals.

Twin Peaks: The Return also featured Chromatics as the Bang Bang Bar performer twice. A personal favorite of David Lynch, they were the first band to take the stage in the show’s recent revival, which basically puts them on the house band level with Julee Cruise.

An echo of their cinematic launch into our collective consciousness, their concert at the Observatory promises to host sprawling visual components, too. But mostly, I’m ready for Chromatics to rip my simple synth-loving heart out.

Chromatics play May 4 at the Obser-vatory North Park.