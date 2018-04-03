The Spotlight: Chromeo

× Expand Photo by Timothy Saccenti Chromeo

Back in the late 2000s, I was one half of a DJ duo based in Salt Lake City called DJ Tanner. I know, objectively, that nothing stated in the previous sentence is something of which I should be proud, but it was a hell of a good time. Every Thursday, DJ Tanner played whatever dancey shit was popular at the time, which ended up being a lot of Justice, Junior Boys and Ghostland Observatory.

One of the unified characteristics of these bands was their blind devotion to their cheap, derivative music without any self-awareness of how ridiculous it was. I mean, Ghostland Observatory wore capes! But Chromeo was a different story. Well, maybe not different musically, but they were self-aware enough to know that the music they produced was ridiculous. Their songs had the same signature coked-up hubris as most of the hits from the '80s, but also had titles like “Tenderoni” and “Momma’s Boy” (which is maybe the funniest/creepiest/catchiest song about motherly love ever).

Listening to Chromeo now, it’s easy to hear the nuances in their music—nuances that I missed during those sweaty, boozy nights. For example, it seems that Chromeo was idolizing Hall & Oates long before it was cool, and that influence plays heavily into their music. And that’s dope.

With the advent of EDM—which is simultaneously cheaper and more complicated than any of the music DJ Tanner was playing—it seems almost like a miracle that Chromeo are still performing. But I’m glad they are.

Chromeo plays Tuesday, April 10 at Humphreys by the Bay.