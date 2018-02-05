The Spotlight: Chuck Ragan

× Expand Chuck Ragan

Bromance. Brohug. Man-date—all these terms are symptoms of a fragile masculinity that permeates our culture. Despite our cultural efforts to dismantle gender binaries and stereotypes, you can still walk down progressive University Avenue and see restaurants advertising “bromosas” (because regular mimosas will apparently turn you gay?).

However, Chuck Ragan and his music are examples of healthy masculinity. And while it’s a slippery slope to try and define that without sounding exclusionary, everything that Ragan produces sounds insular, weighty, loud and lonely.

Most fans probably know Ragan as the co-singer of Hot Water Music, which was a watershed band in my own musical development. Prior to buying their first album, Finding the Rhythms, I was knee-deep in my high school emo phase, listening to every whiny dude who’d ever suffered through a breakup. When I put in HWM’s album, it not only opened the door for melodic hardcore, but it showed me that emo can be sensitive, introspective and sad without being trite or insufferable. And, yes, these were men, broadcasting masculinity through their songs with voices that were so gruff that it sounded like you could carve wood with them. To apply a modern phrase to a past experience, it felt like the first time I was listening to grown-ass men.

Ragan’s solo songs veer more toward folk and country—musical styles that suit his voice and songwriting like a worn, leather glove. It’s good stuff, bros.

Chuck Ragan plays Wednesday, Feb. 14 at The Casbah.