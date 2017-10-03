The Spotlight: Coldplay

× Expand Coldplay

It’s easy to think of Coldplay as the Pumpkin Spice Latte of the music world: basic, saccharine and overrated. That’s not to say that Coldplay are terrible—because they’re decent songwriters. And there are times when I’ve pondered what the difference is between them and, say, bands like The National (sorry, all sad adult men sound the same to me). But the fact that Coldplay are still so monumentally successful in spite of their mere adequacy is just a little mind-boggling.

However, as a guy who shamelessly enjoys a PSL every now and then, I will say there’s no shame in indulging your most basic tendencies. Like I said, their songs are fine, and even though their music is essentially Chicken Soup for the White Person’s Soul, that doesn’t mean it’s completely void of innovation or joy. Remember when they built a hit (“Talk”) around a Kraftwerk melody? That was kind of cool! Hell, songs like “Paradise,” “Clocks” and even “Yellow” sound so big that they make want to throw up my arms and cougar-dance. Perhaps Coldplay’s biggest offense may be just how inoffensive and innocuous they are. But hey, at least they’re not actively hurting anyone (unlike the 400 calories in my PSL). Coldplay er... play Sunday, October 8 at Qualcomm Stadium