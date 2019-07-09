The Spotlight: Dávila 666

× Expand Photo by Quique Cabanillas Dávila 666

The one and only time I went to South by Southwest (SXSW), I spent an entire day at a pool hall where Burger Records and San Diego’s Volar Records were co-hosting a garage-punk showcase. The place was nestled in a strip mall, far from downtown Austin and, well, it was anything but cool. Don’t get me wrong: The bands were great, but watching them perform in the corner of a brightly-lit pool hall pretty much killed any punk vibes.

Halfway through the day, Dávila 666 took the stage. I hadn’t heard of them at the time, but after that show, I’ll never forget them. The Puerto Rican rockers seemed to have been delivered by the gods of punk, playing the room not as if it was an outdated pool hall in the middle of the day, but as if they were playing CBGB at the height of its prime. Their singer, Sir Charles, worked the tight crowd into a frenzy, pouring water on himself and barking songs in Español while the rest of the band flung themselves this way and that. For a couple of minutes, it was beautiful chaos.

Later that night, we ran into Sir Charles sitting on the stairs of a 7-11. He was drunk and smoking an e-cigarette—which was the first time I had seen such a device. The whole experience left me thinking: This band is not of this world. That thought would occur to me a few years later when I saw them play a San Diego Music Thing showcase at Bar Pink and Jello Biafra was there, nodding approvingly at their insanity.

Dávila 666 plays July 12 at Soda Bar.