The Spotlight: Doyle

× Expand Photo by Jonas Rogowski / Wiki Commons Doyle

There are not many musicians that pull me into an internet wormhole quite like Doyle. Brother to Misfits founding member Jerry Only, Doyle has played guitar in every incarnation of the seminal horror-punk band since joining at the young age of 16. That includes the weird born-again Christian phase and the current Danzig-led reunion.

But it’s not just his impressive career that’s so captivating, it’s his entire being. First off, the dude looks like an undead WWF wrestler: huge, ripped and scary. When he plays live, it’s not so much playing the guitar as it is beating it into submission. He builds his own guitars, too—customized so they don’t cut his hands (which sounds a lot like prison-rules guitar playing to me).

Yet, for a guy who looks like he could bite your head off, he’s a devout vegan. And watch any interview with him and it’s striking how quiet and shy he is. Sure, he shares the no-nonsense Jersey attitude of his Misfits brethren, but compared to the infamous hot-headedness of Danzig and Jerry Only, Doyle seems downright grounded. He also chews bubblegum and blows bubbles during shows, which is a cool juxtaposition when his frontman is singing about dreaming of dead girls.

Doyle’s solo stuff is a lot more metal than The Misfits ever were; it’s also not as distinctive. But that’s not really the point. The spectacle of watching a Frankenstein-of-a-man demolish the stage while chewing bubblegum is the worth the price of admission.

Doyle plays Saturday, March 10 at Brick By Brick.