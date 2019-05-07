The Spotlight: Eels

× Expand Photo by Gus Black Eels

By all accounts, Mark Everett—the main dude behind Eels—is not a pleasant dude. I mean, hell, just look at his body of work: Since the ’90s, he’s produced enough twinkling, self-loathing songs to fill Pain Lake (a real lake in Ontario!). His misery-peddling has granted him both fame and contempt—most notoriously from Pitchfork, who’s given his albums so many negative reviews that you’d think he killed their mothers or something.

I’ve often hesitated myself when it came to fully committing to the cult of Mr. Everett. 2018’s The Deconstruction is Eels’ 12th album, and it’s really no different than the 11 that came before it: half sad-bastard ballads, half Jon Brion-esque adult contemporary, plus one optimistic banger to prove that, hey, maybe life doesn’t suck after all (in this case, “Today Is The Day”). Eels albums are basically templates by now, which provoke detractors to question the validity of his music, or whether miserablism is just his schtick.

But that really doesn’t matter to me, because he wrote Electro-Shock Blues, one of my favorite albums of all time. Written after losing his mom to cancer and sister to suicide, it doesn’t shy away from heart-wrenching details, almost to the point of being morbid (I can only imagine the amount of disassociation required to write an upbeat song like “Cancer for the Cure”). The album’s closing track “P.S. You Rock My World” still makes me cry 20 years later.

So, yeah, let the guy be miserable.

Eels play Saturday, May 11 at The Observatory North Park.