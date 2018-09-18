The Spotlight: Eleanor Friedberger

× Expand Eleanor Friedberger

Earlier this year, music journalist Lizzy Goodman published Meet Me In the Bathroom, which chronicles the New York scene of the 2000s that gave rise to bands such as The Strokes, Interpol and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. For anyone who was a fan of rock music in that era, it’s a compulsory, gossipy delight: Most musicians interviewed sound like miserable humans, every band talks shit on everyone else, and—surprise, surprise—Strokes singer Julian Casablancas comes off as, eh, less-than-bright.

However, Eleanor Friedberger is one of the few interviewees that escapes unscathed. She’s one of the few musicians that has any sense of self-awareness, and genuinely seems to love making art.

This really shouldn’t be a surprise, considering the diversity of her oeuvre. Throughout the 2000s, she fronted The Fiery Furnaces, a spastic indie band with her brother that sounded a little like if Talking Heads did vaudeville. Given their aversion to hooks and coherent structures, I could never fully get into Fiery Furnaces, but I respected their experimentation and dedication to go there (especially the WTF-ness of their concept album, Rehearsing My Choir, which focused on the their grandmother).

On the other hand, I love Eleanor Friedberger’s solo stuff. It feels timeless, like Beach Boys pop with a little goth and Fiery Furnaces experimentation peppered in. And her distinctive voice—a little Neko Case-ish—gives the lovelorn songs some emotional weight. It’s hard to listen to songs like “Other Boys” and not feel your heart squeeze a little.

Eleanor Friedberger plays Sunday, Sept. 23 at The Casbah.