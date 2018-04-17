The Spotlight: Face to Face

× Expand Photo by Kevin Baldes Face to Face

Given how similar punk bands from the ’90s sounded (thanks, largely, to powerhouse labels Epitaph and Fat Wreck streamlining their respective signature sounds), it’s a miracle that anyone can recognize any of those bands. I mean, if you can tell the difference between a Lagwagon song and a No Use For A Name song, kudos to you.

And honestly, it’s difficult to pinpoint why Face to Face is better than their ’90s pop-punk brethren. Musically, they’re not too different than Pennywise—both produce the same kind of fast, driving anthems for bros with backwards hats. But I can still listen to Face to Face without wincing, and that’s more than I can say about any of the other bands I listened to in high school.

One thing that Face to Face had (and still has) going for them is a sense of introspection. When other bands were raging against the system, Face to Face were raging against themselves. They even sounded world-weary on their first album, Don’t Turn Away, which included their best and most desperate song “Disconnected.” It’s surprising that they never turned into an emo band, considering how introverted their songs are (well, they kind of did for their Ignorance is Bliss album), but they never lost their edge. Even Face to Face’s saddest songs are punk; they’re masters at making something that’s personal sound political. It also doesn’t hurt that singer Trevor Keith has one of the strongest, most urgent voices in punk.

Face to Face plays Thursday, April 26 at Brick by Brick