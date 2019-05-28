The Spotlight: Father John Misty

× Expand Photo by Emma Tillman

It seems Josh Tillman (aka Father John Misty) has an uncanny ability to release a new record just as something monumental or cathartic is occurring in my own life. I would never think myself so important that there’s some kind of cosmic rhyme or reason to this, but I do find it to be curious. In the end, his albums have become deeply beloved by me; something like impeccably timed soundtracks to instances of change and catharsis.

In 2012, Tillman—who had previously written eight albums under his birth name—released his debut Misty record, Fear Fun, a devastatingly succinct mix of country-folk and rock that helped me survive the ups-and-downs of an abusive relationship that eventually ended. Misty’s soaring tribute to the experience of falling in love with his wife (2015’s I Love You, Honeybear) served as the score for my own joys in falling in love again. And the ballads of Pure Comedy, released shortly after the devastating 2016 election, provided relief in a time that seem riddled in sorrow and paranoia.

Last year’s God’s Favorite Customer came out at another precarious time for me, but I won’t go into that here. Filled with speculative lyrics about the state of Misty’s sobriety, marital status and overall state of mind, that record taught me that sometimes we don’t need to address all of life’s devastating moments head-on. Despite Misty’s extreme earnestness, his best songs are always the ones that are tied to the times in which we first heard them. And if we are better people now than we were then, wouldn’t that also mean that all of those memories are good memories?

Father John Misty and Jason Isbell play Thursday, June 6 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.