The Spotlight: Fucked Up

Recently, a friend and I were lamenting the lack of “album bands” these days. These are the bands that treat the album experience as a cohesive whole rather than a list of songs strung together. For example, Led Zeppelin immediately comes to mind as an album band. Their catalog is filled with singular, monumental records.

But then I remembered Fucked Up. They’ve always been an album band, and a great one at that. Since breaking out with 2008’s The Chemistry of Common Life—an hour-long experience of lush chaos—this Canadian hardcore band have found ways to up the ante with each succeeding album. David Comes to Life, 2011’s masterpiece, found the band exploring narratives and even more musical density. I’m still not sure exactly what the storyline of that album was, but I do know the overall effect of listening to it is like giving your ears a deep-tissue massage.

This year, they put out their most ambitious work yet: Dose Your Dreams, an eclectic mix that tones down lead singer Damian Abraham’s bark, while allowing the band to explore genres such as techno and disco. Not going to lie: it’s often fucking weird, but it’s never boring. And keeping you on your toes is exactly what an album band is supposed to do.

Fucked Up plays Dec. 5 at Soda Bar.