The Spotlight: Gin Blossoms and Collective Soul

I’m going to come out and say it: “Hey Jealousy” is the greatest song of the ’90s.

“But, but, but,” you might be saying. “Wh-wh-what about any song from OK Computer?”

But you’re wrong. While songs like “Karma Police” and “Paranoid Android” did uncannily predict the looming anxiety that infiltrated art in the 2000s, Radiohead never evoked the giddy, sordid joys conveyed in “Hey Jealousy.” It’s three minutes of pop perfection that include getting drunk, falling in and out of love and, of course, leading cops on a car chase.

Simultaneously regretful, pathetic, optimistic and joyful, the song is a perfect encapsulation of youth. It feels immediate, but also timeless in a way that few other songs do.

“Hey Jealousy” set the bar insanely high, but the Gin Blossoms’ entire catalog is filled with similarly forlorn and earnest rock songs. “Found Out About You” is another favorite of mine, and even though I cringe at almost everything related to the film Empire Records (It’s. Not. Good.), the Blossoms’ hit from that soundtrack, “Til I Hear It From You,” may as well be part of my DNA based on how many times I heard it on the radio in the ‘90s.

Co-headlining is Collective Soul, a band that I blame for bringing Christianity into alternative music. Without them, we probably wouldn’t have Creed, and we’d all be happier. However, there is that part on their 1994 hit “Shine” where the music drops out and the singer says, “Yeah.” That part always makes me laugh.

Gin Blossoms and Collective Soul play Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Humphreys by the Bay.