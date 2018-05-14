The Spotlight: Godspeed You! Black Emperor

× Expand Photo by Kmeron / Flickr Godspeed You! Black Emperor

It’s funny how you can connect specific moments in your life to the music that was released during that time. As I get older, it becomes more difficult to remember exact details of life events unless I can remember what I was listening to in that same era.

For example, 2004 was a year of huge changes for me: I moved from Park City, Utah to Santa Cruz for my first year of college. I made new friends. My mind expanded intellectually and chemically (I mean, it was Santa Cruz). Despite those major shifts, however, I can best remember them in relation to what I was listening to at the time. Music is the keystone to unlock those memories.

Now, that’s not to say I really listened to Godspeed You! Black Emperor in 2004, but they are a band that is intrinsically linked to that magical year. That band was everywhere. Everyone in the dorms listened to them. I’d walk through the halls and Godspeed’s cinematic instrumentals blasted from open doors, creating a soundtrack to the college experience. My new, radical friends would talk at length about Godspeed’s anarchism and politics. The band’s general mystique and Adbuster-esque adherence to non commercialism—especially during a time when internet buzz bands were starting to become a thing—only added to their coolness.

I actually didn’t become a true fan of the band until 10 years later, but looking back, I wish I had back in my college days. Godspeed was/is the perfect band for a budding college student. Luckily, their music has aged incredibly well, and it’s as epic, sublime and awe-inspiring as ever.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor plays Tuesday, May 22 at Observatory North Park