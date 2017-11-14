The Spotlight: Gwar

× Expand Gwar

Let’s get this out of the way: Gwar is a national treasure. It’s easy to dismiss the Richmond, Virginia group as silly, or worse, “performance art”—a pandering designation often assigned by elitist music geeks who’ve never enjoyed life. Yes, Gwar is gross. Yes, the band wears monstrous, anatomically-correct costumes (so many grotesque phalluses in one place!). And yes, they shoot gallons of blood, urine and semen (fake, probably) into the audience during their shows. Concert attendees should consider bringing tarps or raincoats.

But Gwar is fucking metal. The fact that the members can shred so well in their latex adornments is a testament to their skill. There’s also nothing subtle about them. When I saw Gwar at Riot Fest a couple months ago, they brought out a replica of Donald Trump and flayed the skin off his torso, and then audience members giddily crowd-surfed through the fountains of blood spewing from ol’ 45’s corpse. It was one of the most memorable scenes from a concert I’ve ever witnessed, and it made Kathy Griffin’s Trump-decapitation pic seem like child’s play by comparison.

After 30 years of making people uncomfortable, shredding and intergalactic battle, Gwar endures. Even the real-life death of lead singer David Brockie (aka Oderus Urungus) in 2014 couldn’t stop them. “This one goes out to Oderous,” said new singer Blothar during their Riot Fest set, “who looked around and said fuck this place!"

God bless you, Gwar.

Gwar plays Tuesday, Nov. 21 at House of Blues.