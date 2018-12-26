The Spotlight: Hot Snakes

× Expand Hot Snakes

There are right opinions and there are wrong opinions and what I’m about to say is, objectively, a wrong opinion: Hot Snakes are better than Drive Like Jehu.

I know this is a wrong opinion because I’m not a San Diego native. I did not grow up with a hometown connection to Drive Like Jehu—a band that, even to an outsider, is every bit deserving of its legacy. I did not have the fortune of letting their seminal punk album, Yank Crime, into my blood during my formative years. Sure, it’s one of those untouchable soundtracks to outsider youth that come along every couple years and it’s a spark that couldn’t be replicated, even when guitarists Rick Froberg and John Reis reunited to form Hot Snakes. And perhaps it’s that deep-seated bitterness of missing something monumental that fuels my wrong opinion.

Still, I feel Drive Like Jehu in my brain, whereas I feel Hot Snakes in my gut and in my heart. Jehu feels like a nervous, brilliant friend who keeps you at arm’s length. Hot Snakes, on the other hand, is the friend who will give you a hug, who tells you to get out of bed and come drinking.

In 2018, Hot Snakes released Jericho Sirens, their first album in 14 years, but it sounds like nothing has changed. It’s ferocious, tight and up there with the best stuff they’ve ever made. There isn’t a better way to start off the New Year than having your brain exploded by this band.

Hot Snakes play Jan. 4 at The Casbah.