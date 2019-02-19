The Spotlight: iDKHOW

× Expand iDKHOW

Full disclosure: I’ve known Ryan Seaman, the drummer for iDKHOW (stylistic shorthand for I Don’t Know How But They Found Me) for a long time. We went to the same high school and played in a couple punk bands together—one of which appeared in the made-for-TV Disney movie The Poof Point. Even back then, his musical prowess was astonishing. He’s just one of those infuriating people who just seems to master every instrument he picks up.

But as with a lot of teenage friendships, we lost touch. I followed his various musical exploits as best I could but, you know: life happens and connections fade.

A couple years ago, he started playing drums for an awful band called Falling in Reverse, fronted by Ronnie Radke, a legitimately crazy and violent garbage human. Although Ryan’s drumming in Falling in Reverse still ruled, it was kind of like watching a friend sell his soul to the devil.

But thankfully, Ryan left Falling in Reverse. Now, he’s in iDKHOW and it’s easily the best thing he’s been a part of. The two-piece (fronted by former Panic! At the Disco member Dallon Weekes) plays a fun mix of new wave and dance-punk, and delivers it with the sardonic attitude and swagger of a band that’s going for broke. And they’re killing it despite having only one EP under their belt. They’re selling out shows and even landed an Alternative Press magazine cover and a spot playing Reading Festival last summer.

Just goes to show what can happen when we shake the Ronnie Radkes out of our lives.

iDKHOW plays Thursday, Feb. 21 at Music Box.