The Spotlight: Janelle Monáe

Afrofuturism is fascinating and, unfortunately, far too complex of a concept to fully explore here. The term basically applies to how the African/Black experience intersects with technology (which, in this day and age, is pretty much synonymous with society). And although the term was coined in 1993, artists, musicians and writers have been producing work that aligns with Afrofuturism since the '50s. Early practitioners like Octavia Butler, George Clinton and Sun Ra laid the groundwork for Colson Whitehead, OutKast and Black Panther.

But there are few artists whose works incorporate Afrofuturism as explicitly as Janelle Monáe. The woman is practically a walking Sci-fi novel, and as cliché as it sounds, her music is not of this world. That is, it’s unclassifiable in the same way that Prince or Bowie were. She dabbles in soul, funk, hip-hop, dance and rock, but filters it all through an intergalactic lens.

Her new album, Dirty Computer, is one of the year’s best because it’s not only filled with bangers (I dare you to try and stand still during “Make Me Feel”) but—like all great works of the Sci-fi genre—it makes a poignant commentary on the present. “If you try to grab my pussy cat, this pussy grab you back,” she sings on “I Got the Juice”—a direct response to the Trumpian entitlement to women’s bodies.

Please, Janelle Monáe, lead us into the future.

Janelle Monáe plays Wednesday, June 20 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.