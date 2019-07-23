The Spotlight: Jimmy Eat World and Third Eye Blind

× Expand Photo by Jimi Giannatti Jimmy Eat World

It’s tempting to call Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World has-beens, so on the surface, it makes sense that they’d be touring together. It was impossible to turn on modern rock radio in the late ‘90s and early 2000s without hearing “Semi-Charmed Life” or “The Middle,” respectively. And while both are essentially great songs, oversaturation and failure to repeat that success doomed both bands to something of novelty status.

But the designation is a little unfair, and these two bands have more thematically in common than previous stardom: They’re both among some of the most emotionally honest bands to ever make it big. I’ll always stan for earnestness in rock music.

At the risk of losing friends, Third Eye Blind’s debut album is actually one of my favorite albums of the ’90s. Nearly every song tackles heavy topics like suicide and drug addiciton, and it does so with wit and a subversive pop sensibility. “Semi-Charmed Life,” for instance, is the most upbeat song in history about doing crystal meth. Apart from the doo-doo-doos, the lyrics are pretty horrifying, and it blows my mind that a song with such graphic subject matter got so big.

Jimmy Eat World’s Bleed American was one of those quintessential high school albums for me, as it probably was for all my fellow emo friends. That album, too, is filled with pop gems about sad subjects. “Hear You Me” from that album was one of the first to ever make me cry, and I’m only a little ashamed to say it. Teenage hormones are weird, man.

Jimmy Eat World and Third Eye Blind play Thursday, Aug. 1 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.