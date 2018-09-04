The Spotlight: KAABOO

× Expand Photo by Brantley Gutierrez Foo Fighters

At CityBeat, we do our best to clue our readers in on new, exciting and challenging music and artists, because, ultimately, we want to make you smarter. We feel that engaging with weird, strange and dark genres of music results in a deeper appreciation of the art form and furthers your personal growth. That may sound a little didactic—maybe even naive—but we strive to make you better music lovers.

And that’s why, for the past couple years, the lineup for the KAABOO Del Mar music fest hasn’t exactly excited us. With headliners like Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk and Muse—as well as boasting luxurious accommodations—KAABOO has sometimes felt less like a festival for music fans and more like a resort for people who’ve accidentally listened to the radio a couple times (although we’re still bummed we missed Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers when they headlined).

This year, however, KAABOO is... very decent.

Foo Fighters are headlining this year, and they will no doubt bring some much-needed ruckus to the KAABOO stage. Even if you can’t stand Dave Grohl’s millionaire-rocker schtick there’s no denying the power of their first album or songs like “Everlong.”

Jimmy Eat World is also playing. Taylor Swift recently lip-synced their hit “The Middle” in an Apple commercial, thereby bringing them back into the public consciousness, but the real emo kids know that they’ve created a lot of great music since then.

Katy Perry’s another headliner and she’s...well, she’s Katy Perry. But Robert Plant will be there, and that’s dope AF.

KAABOO Del Mar goes down Sept. 14-16 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.