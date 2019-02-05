The Spotlight: KISS

× Expand Photo by Jen Rosenstein KISS

There are a lot of reasons to dislike KISS—they’re outdated, cheesy, etc.—but there’s one, big, fat, over-the-hill reason to despise them: Gene Simmons. The outspoken co-founder has aged about as well as a glass of milk left out in the sun, and has proven time and again that the arrogance and chauvinism that may have worked well for him in his 20s doesn’t hold the same power at 106 (or however old he is). Plus, anyone who tells Terry Gross, "If you want to welcome me with open arms, I'm afraid you're also going to have to welcome me with open legs" must be insane, because nobody fucks with Terry. Hear that, Gene?? NOBODY.

But, also, KISS rules. What other band packaged the evils of rock ‘n’ roll into such an accessible package? Even if their name didn’t actually stand for Knights in Satan’s Service, the fact that so many scared parents believed that makes the band all the more legendary. Also, they wrote some undeniable bangers, including “Detroit Rock City,” “Heaven’s On Fire,” and “I Stole Your Love” (Ace Frehley’s “New York Groove” is an all-time personal favorite). Even if you don’t know the songs, the show is bound to be a spectacle and it’s the reason renowned pop-culture writer/metalhead Chuck Klosterman touts them as his favorite band.

KISS plays Thursday, Feb. 7 at Pechanga Arena.