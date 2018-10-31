The Spotlight: Lucero

× Expand Lucero

The first CD I bought after starting college was Lucero’s That Much Further West. At the time, I was a fresh-faced Utah boy who left his friends and family for an out-of-state school experience at UC Santa Cruz. My new home was great for the first couple weeks, but it wasn’t long before the novelty wore off. I became incredibly homesick. In an effort to stave off the sadness, I went to the record store (yay retail therapy!) and bought That Much Further West without knowing what Lucero sounded like. I just knew that an older brother of an ex-girlfriend liked them.

It turned out to be one of those perfect, right-place-at-the-right-time albums for me. Given my penchant for emo in high school, I was familiar with sad music, but nothing like the sad-bastard alt-country that Lucero delivered. Singer Ben Nichols seemed to reach into my soul take my homesickness, yearning and sadness, and filter it through his gravelly voice. I mean, even the album’s title articulated the figurative and literal distance I felt from home.

I’ve followed the band throughout the years, and they’ve consistently impressed me with their development from sad alt-country to Springsteen-esque bombast. But good news fellow depressives: Lucero is sad again! This year, they put out Among the Ghosts—the saddest and loveliest thing they’ve done since That Much Further West. It’s the perfect soundtrack to spiking your Budweiser with tears.

Lucero plays Wednesday, Nov. 7 at The Observatory North Park.