The Spotlight: Lucinda Williams

× Expand Photo by David McClister Lucinda Williams

Getting to speak with Lucinda Williams back in 2016 was one of those bucket list-type interviews I’ll never forget. It’s right up there with Merle Haggard, Jason Isbell and Neko Case. Her music remains particularly close to my heart, but unlike most Lucinda die-hards, my obsession did not begin with Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, her 1998 breakthrough. Rather, it began on Williams’ real masterpiece.

Before I continue, I just want to say that Car Wheels is undeniably and unequivocally one of the best country albums released in the past 25 years. In fact, it’s so beloved that Williams is performing the album in its entirety on her current tour.

But I’d like to make the argument for the follow-up to Car Wheels, 2001’s Essence. Not only was it the album that introduced me to her majesty, but it set the template for her music moving forward. Filled with songs of longing and heartbreak, it saw her moving away from country music trappings and toward rock and eventually blues. It contains two of her most covered songs (“Essence” and the exquisite “I Envy the Wind”) and whether most critics choose to acknowledge it or not, the record stands as a declarative statement that Williams was not going to play it safe and simply give fans Car Wheels II. Plus, the album is just sad as hell.

So yes, while I’m excited as any fan to see Lucinda Williams play Car Wheels when she comes to San Diego, I’m hoping for the same kind of tour for Essence when 2021 rolls around.

Lucinda Williams plays with her band Buick 6 on Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18 at the Belly Up Tavern.