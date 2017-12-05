The Spotlight: Metz

× Expand Photo by Ebru Yildiz Metz

There are some bands that scare me on a purely visceral level. For instance, I was in the height of my pop-punk phase when I first heard Murder City Devils. I bought their CD, unheard, based on Amazon’s yet-to-be-perfected recommendation algorithm (it was the late ‘90s and that kind of stuff was still a little shoddy).

Imagine my little 14-year-old self—accustomed to bands like Bad Religion and Blink 182— listening to that CD with pure terror on my face. It felt like I just put raw evil into my stereo. I told my dad to return that CD to Amazon, and I didn’t listen to Murder City Devils again for years.

Only a handful of bands have had that same effect on me, including Big Black, Converge and, most recently, Metz. Metz is the sound of a pounding headache; their music is assaulting. If that turns you off, then this Canadian three-piece is probably not for you, but if you’re into rocking and not being a wimp, then they’re perfect. Their music is unhinged like Murder City Devils with a dash of Bleach-era Nirvana thrown in. This year, they put out Strange Peace, which may be the least peaceful thing I’ve ever heard (especially album-opener, “A Mess of Wires”).

Given the current U.S. political climate, it may seem a little strange that the most uncompromising punk album this year came out of Canada, but as long as someone’s making music this discomforting, everything will be okay.

Metz plays Wednesday, Dec. 13 at The Casbah.