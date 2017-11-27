The Spotlight: Mike Ness

× Expand Mike Ness

At CityBeat, we try to keep an open mind about music. However, there are a handful of awful bands that are so pervasive in San Diego that they’ll remain popular no matter how much ink we dedicate to trashing them. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sublime and 311 are the usual suspects, but at this point, it’s a Sisyphean act of futility trying to convince a Pepperhead that their favorite band is garbage.

Social Distortion’s (or “Social D”) Southern Californian ubiquity is not as offensive as any of the bands listed above, but still: Why is that band so popular in San Diego? When I turn on the radio and hear their derivative punk-rock and frontman Mike Ness barking about prison or hating 7-11s or some shit, it’s not so much anger I feel—just disappointment. What’s the appeal? I’m not saying there’s not a place for meat-and-potatoes rock, but Social D are just way too boring to be considered great.

That said, Ness’ penchant for giving props to his influences is endearing (just listen to his solo material to witness his Johnny Cash/Merle Haggard fandom), and this night’s show features him fronting an all-star cast (including Blondie’s Clem Burke, Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock and original Heartbreaker Walter Lure) performing Johnny Thunders and The Heartbreakers’ classic rock album, L.A.M.F. in its entirety. Ness may not be the most original musician, but as a rock historian, he’s ace.

Mike Ness and guests perform L.A.M.F. on Sunday, December 3 at Belly Up Tavern.