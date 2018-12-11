The Spotlight: Missing Persons

× Expand Photo via Wiki Commons Missing Persons

Missing Persons are creepy and I love it.

Now, they’re not creepy in any traditional sense, but in a Lynchian way. What I mean is that David Lynch’s films are filled with archaic music—often from the ’50s and usually used to acompany horrifying action—which creates an uneasy, dissociative effect. Despite the fundamental cheeriness of most ’50s songs, they’ve been forever recontextualized as horror soundtracks in my mind.

These days, we are far enough away from the ’80s as Lynch was from the ’50s when he started this practice. So I think we’re at an appropriate point in time where we contextualize the cheery pop of new-wave music and call it was it is: uptempo dread.

There are few other bands that showcase the stereotypical trademarks of new-wave quite like Missing Persons. There’s the hollow lyrics, the eerie synths, the driving bass—all filtered through vapid, bubble gum production. Yes, there’s nothing immediately creepy about hits like “Walking in L.A.” or “Words,” but for me, they’re definitely the kind of songs that American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman had on when he was killing people (when he wasn’t listening to Huey Lewis, of course). And I have to believe that some of that uneasiness is intentional, since all the founding members were musically involved with king weirdo Frank Zappa before forming Missing Persons.

Missing Persons plays Dec. 22 at Viejas Casino