The Spotlight: Mon Laferte

We’re all familiar with the concept of binging when it comes to things such as TV, drinking and eating. But what about music? There are plenty of listicles devoted to ranking an artist’s entire discography, but not that many discussing what it’s like to discover an artist for the first time and listening to their catalogue continuously over the course of a few days. Basically, binging their music.

Such was the case with me recently when I discovered the music of Mon Laferte, the Chilean singer/songwriter who I came to learn is the most streamed Chilean musician worldwide. As is often the case with streaming, I stumbled upon Laferte (born Norma Monserrat Bustamante Lafetre) by accident after Spotify recommended her new single, “Canción De Mierda” based on my having listened to a lot of Natalia Lafourcade.

Along with another recently released song (“Chilango Blues”), I was immediately entranced with Laferte’s sultry and empowered take on a barroom ballad. “Canción,” in particular, sounds as if it’s straight out of a vintage Western movie, perhaps with exception of that sick sax solo. Lafetre’s voice, especially during the heart-wrenching chorus, should come with a warning to anyone already having end-of-summer romantic problems.

These two songs alone sent me down a binging wormhole where I listened to her entire discography on repeat over an entire weekend. Even with her interstellar voice and amazing musicianship, what impressed me the most about Lafetre was her ability to effortlessly shift, as one blogger put it, “from salsa movido to triste blues and soul-nourishing cumbia, she’s managed to capture them well.”

She has, indeed, and I highly recommend a binge session with her music.

Mon Laferte plays Aug. 17 at House of Blues San Diego.