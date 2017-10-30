The Spotlight: My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult

× Expand My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult

I always experience a severe comedown after Halloween. After a month of non-denominational, spooky, wild fun, it’s a bummer to look down the barrel of two months of forced family fun, crass commercialism and feelings of financial inadequacy. I usually spend the first couple days of November grasping for anything dark, creepy or sinister to stave off the end-of-the-year holiday dread.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels this way, and My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult will hopefully provide the medicine for those looking for some post-Halloween sleaze. Alongside Ministry, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult is one of the pioneers of the electronic industrial rock genre that made a brief but triumphant splash on mainstream radio in the mid-‘90s, but most people probably remember them as the band playing during the climactic shoot-out scene from The Crow—an association that has cemented them in every goth heart for eternity.

While the song featured in that film carries the staples of electro-industrial—driving beats, rubber-bandy bass, wall-of-noise distortion and found audio samples (think the Mortal Kombat theme song)—Thrill Kill Kult’s catalog is much more diverse. 1990’s Confessions of a Knife... could be a companion album to Nine Inch Nails' Pretty Hate Machine, both sharing the same type of sinister grooves. And some of 1991’s Sexplosions album could straight-up be played alongside En Vogue.

But no matter what style they dabble in, a sinister vein of gothic sleaze runs through each song, which is a blessing for for those who want to keep the darkness going into November.

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult plays Sunday, Nov. 5 at The Casbah