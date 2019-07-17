The Spotlight: Natalia Lafourcade

× Expand Natalia Lafourcade

There’s a passage in Dana Czapnik’s recently released novel, The Falconer, where the protagonist—a teenage Jewish girl living in ’90s New York City—wants her Latinx friend to speak to her in Spanish.

“Say it in Spanish,” I go.

“No, ‘rainbow’ is the only word that’s prettier in English than Spanish. And when you speak both languages, you get to choose.”

“Is that why corazón is in every Spanish song?”

“Yes, if the word for ‘heart’ in English was corazón, it would be in every song too.”

Man, that passage hit me hard. It’s a true statement, of course, and one that almost instantly made me think of songs by Mexican singers such as Vicente Fernández, Julieta Venegas and my beloved Juan Gabriel, all of whom have bellowed the word “corazón” more than once.

But of all the songs with the word “corazón” (and there are a lot), the one that instinctively came to my mind was Natalia Lafourcade’s “Tú Sí Sabes Quererme.”

I was admittedly late to discovering the music of the Veracruz-based Lafourcade, but my life has been infinitely enriched since then. In “Tú Sí Sabes Quererme,” the multiple Grammy-winning singer/songwriter beseeches a lover (who she refers to as simply, “corazón”) to love her in the way that they know, deep down, they know how to. Put more simply, if they’re brave enough to see her worth, then she will be brave enough to reciprocate their feelings.

“Corazón, tú sí sabes quererme como a mí me gusta / Soy la flor encendida que da color al jardín de tu vida / Corazón, tú sí sabes quererme como a mí me gusta / Por favor no me dejes que soy valiente en corresponderte.”

Perhaps some readers would like me to fully translate this chorus. Too bad. When it sounds this beautiful, you get too choose.

Natalia Lafourcade plays Thursday, July 18 the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.