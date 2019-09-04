The Spotlight: New Skeletal Faces

× Expand Photo by Chad Kelco New Skeletal Faces

Don’t let the sun, flip-flops and craft beer fool you: San Diego is a goth city. If you haven’t been to one of the ultra popular goth nights around town (the ones I told you about last October), then you’re missing out big time.

But even in a city brimming with dark music, there’s no one that sounds quite like New Skeletal Faces.

With a look that’s a cross between Misfits and hair metal, NSF could easily be cast as the evil band in a Battle of the Bands scene from an ’80s horror movie. They’re pretty spooky, to say the least, and their live show contains just about as much smoke and garish lighting as a haunted house.

But their aesthetics would just be decoration if the music didn’t hold up, and NSF’s sound is as unique as their get-ups. Their mix of deathrock, metal and post-punk is a sonic blast reminiscent of Rozz Williams-era Christian Death. The band is also able to reproduce the cavernous power of their recordings in a live setting, which makes their shows seem a little Dante’s Inferno-esque (but in a cool way).

Their upcoming show is also a benefit for the Minority Humanitarian Foundation, which provides resources for immigrants and refugees. Just goes to show that goth hearts ain’t all black.

New Skeletal Faces play Saturday, Sept. 7 at Kensington Club.