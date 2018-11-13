The Spotlight: Paul Anka

Every once in awhile, I get on a kick where I think I’m cool enough, smooth enough, and classy enough to enjoy Rat Pack-style jazz singing. It’s not often, considering that my musical tastes run more in line with Sid Vicious than Sinatra, but even a jaded, disheveled punk past his prime can’t deny the vocal power of Paul Anka.

Anka is one of those guys whose voice has been so er... instrumental in music, that even if you don’t know him, you know him. The Canadian-born singer has a career that spans over five decades (he wrote his first hit when he was 14), with hits that reflect the music styles of each respective decade. For example, his early ’60s hits like “Put Your Head on my Shoulder” sounds like the type of music that you’d hear in Pleasantville (or a David Lynch film), whereas “(You’re) Having My Baby,” his ’70s duet with Odia Coates, is pure adult-contemporary gold that belongs in the same ranks as anything The Carpenters wrote.

But let’s not forget his collaborative work: The dude wrote the lyrics to Sinatra’s signature song “My Way,” as well as Tom Jones’ “She’s a Lady.” Plus, he sang a jingle in The Simpson’s Treehouse of Horror VI that killed the monsters destroying Springfield.

So yeah, the dude’s a legend. Put on some fancy shoes, wear a shirt with buttons and, hey, maybe even shave. Class it up tonight for Anka, who—as he famously once told his band while berating them—“slices like a hammer.”

Paul Anka plays Sunday, Nov. 18 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula.