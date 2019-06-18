The Spotlight: Paul McCartney

× Expand Photo courtesy of MPL Communications LTD Paul McCartney

For a while now, I’ve had a theory about the great, longstanding debate about who was, in fact, the best Beatle. Now, while I’m not here to declaratively settle this debate once and for all, I will pose my theory knowing full well that bunch of middle-aged (mostly) male dorks will @ me, but so it shall be.

Now, first things first: Ringo Starr is not the best Beatle. Sure, he’s an excellent, underrated drummer, but if he’s your favorite Beatle, just go ahead and stop reading this now.

With that out of the way, here’s my theory: Who we choose as our favorite Beatle often comes down to age and experience. When we’re young, angsty and bouncing between hope and rage, our favorite Beatle is obviously John Lennon. When we reach our 30s, and our rage/hope has been subsided with a more zen-like approach to life, we suddenly understand the more nuanced, ethereal music and outlook of someone like George Harrison.

And then we reach our 40s and we just want simplicity. Something transportive, nostalgic and enjoyable that will get our minds off the rigors of work, parenthood and everyday responsibilities. And that’s when the music of Paul McCartney makes so much more sense. And that’s not to imply that Paul wasn’t as emotionally visceral as John (“Helter Skelter” was punk before punk) or as spiritually evocative as George (“The Long and Winding Road”), but I’m sick of the man being dismissed for writing simple pop songs and “silly love songs,” because sometimes, and especially at a certain age, that’s all we really want to hear.

Also, he wrote the greatest Beatles song ever (“Yesterday”). Fight me or let it be.

Paul McCartney plays Saturday, June 22 at Petco Park.